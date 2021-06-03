Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): The United States has condemned the move by Hong Kong authorities that prompted organizers to close the June 4th Museum that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

"...Hong Kong and Beijing authorities continue to silence dissenting voices by also attempting to erase the horrific massacre from history," said US Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter during a telephone briefing on Wednesday.

The State Department's remarks come as Hong Kong's June 4th Museum said it would temporarily close because of a licensing probe by authorities ahead of its 32nd anniversary of the incident.

Citing the Hong Kong authorities, NHK World reported that the museum was closed on Wednesday as it did not have the required licences for exhibitions.

The museum's operator, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (Hong Kong Alliance), announced on Wednesday that it will close the museum while it seeks legal advice, as well as to ensure the safety of its staff and the public, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

The museum is run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil on June 4.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, the museum has had many visitors in the run-up to the incident's anniversary on Friday.

Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements was planning a commemorative rally at a park in central Hong Kong on Friday evening. But the authorities withheld permission, citing measures against the coronavirus.

As many as 3,000 police officers are expected to be deployed near the planned site of the rally and the museum on the day. (ANI)

