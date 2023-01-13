Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): The United States on Thursday condemned in the strongest terms the latest attack in the capital city of Afghanistan which was claimed by the terrorist group Islamic State - Khorasan Province.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place in Kabul. We have seen the claim of responsibility by ISIS-K. If ISIS-K was indeed behind this, (this is) the latest horrific example of the brutal group perpetrating senseless violence on the people of Afghanistan," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.

"We send our deepest condolence to the loved ones and family members of those who were killed in this senseless attack. We condemn terrorism everywhere and of course, that is the case in Afghanistan as well," he added.

The blast that took place on Wednesday killed at least 5 and injured many others, Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported. It has received widespread condemnations at international levels.

In an earlier statement, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its condolences to the affected families and said that violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.

"UNAMA condemns today's attack outside Foreign Ministry in Kabul. Reports of numerous casualties, including civilians. Rising insecurity is of grave concern. Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to #Afghanistan. Our condolences to the families affected," UNAMA tweeted.

More than 40 wounded were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency's director in Afghanistan, said casualty numbers were continuing to rise as the situation unfolded.

"The death toll is still rising," he said. "This is the first mass casualty in 2023, but certainly one of those with the most patients since the beginning of 2022. So much so, that we have also set up beds in the kitchens and canteen."

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who lives near the ministry, condemned the explosion, calling it an "act of terrorism, a crime against humanity and an act against all human and Islamic values."

On Thursday, India also condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul that took place outside the Taliban Foreign Ministry and extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"India strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul, which has claimed the lives of several innocent civilians and injured many. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Afghanistan has reported a number of blasts since the start of 2023. Several blasts were reported in the capital city this month including one year Kabul military airport. (ANI)

