Washington, DC [US], February 28 (ANI): The United States on Thursday condemned the Thai government for forcibly returning 40 Uyghur refugees to China. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged that the Uyghurs be "treated with dignity" and that their rights be protected.

In a post on X, Rubio wrote: "Thailand forcibly returned a group of Uyghurs to China. As a longstanding ally of Thailand, we are alarmed by this action, which runs afoul of its international obligations."

"The US condemns this action. We urge the Thai government to ensure and verify that the Uyghurs are treated with dignity and that their rights are protected," he added.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) unequivocally condemned the Thai government for its shameful complicity in China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs by forcibly deporting 40 Uyghur refugees to East Turkistan, according to the statement of East Turkistan Government in Exile.

Providing the details, the statement read, "A recent China Southern Airlines flight (CSN5246), operating on the morning of February 27, 2025, was documented travelling from Bangkok, Thailand (DMK) to Kashgar, East Turkistan (KHG)."

"This direct transfer of Uyghurs from Thailand to Chinese-occupied East Turkistan is irrefutable proof that the Thai government is actively collaborating with the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in its systematic campaign of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghur people," it added.

This is not the first time Thailand has assisted China in Uyghur persecution--in 2015, over 100 Uyghur refugees were forcibly deported, many of whom were later disappeared, imprisoned, or executed by the Chinese regime.

"Thailand's shameless refoulement of Uyghur refugees is a direct contribution to China's ongoing genocide in East Turkistan. By handing innocent Uyghur refugees to a regime that is committing genocide and crimes against humanity, Thailand has stained its hands with the blood of the Uyghur people and must face immediate consequences," stated Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile calls upon all governments, human rights organisations, international bodies, and media outlets to expose and unequivocally condemn Thailand's complicity in China's ongoing Uyghur genocide, as per the statement.

The Thai government must not be allowed to act with impunity as an enabler of genocide and crimes against humanity. If the international community fails to take decisive action, Uyghur refugees in other countries will face an imminent and grave risk of being forcibly sent back to their deaths. Sanctions, diplomatic consequences, and full accountability must be imposed without delay. (ANI)

