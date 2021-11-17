Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Amid rising concerns about the global supply chain, prominent US lawmakers are renewing a push to pass legislation that would boost US innovation and competitiveness against China.

On Tuesday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the long-stalled US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) would be added to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the massive annual defence spending bill that needs to be passed by the end of the year, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

"A generation ago we used to produce about a third of the world's chip supply - now fewer than 12 per cent are made in America while other countries have lapped us, particularly China. This hurts American workers, American consumers and American national security. We should pass USICA this year - and it's a bipartisan bill - so we can strengthen domestic chip production," Schumer said Tuesday in remarks on the Senate floor.

"If we can pass the defense bill with USICA language included, I am hopeful that we will be able to work with the Speaker and our House colleagues to find a way to get this legislation enacted," he added.

The US Innovation and Competition Act, USICA --formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, would be one of the largest federal investments in science, technology, and manufacturing in decades.

"Talking about supply chains? Pass USICA! Nothing will do more over the next few years to reduce supply chain problems than this bill, and especially in the semiconductor industry," Schumer noted.

"The chip shortage is not some abstract issue - it's impacting the daily lives of Americans. Cars, refrigerators, and other household appliances require chips. Supply shortages mean Americans are left waiting a long time for these essentials," he added.

Back in June, the USICA passed the US Senate by a 68-32 vote. However, the legislation has yet to receive a vote in the US House of Representatives.

When passed, the measure would provide USD 190 billion in funding to address areas of competition with China, including semiconductor production, technology security and training for the US workforce.

The bill would also provide for automatic sanctions on Chinese companies committing intellectual theft or cyberattacks in the United States. (ANI)

