Washington DC [USA], February 26 (ANI): United States (US) Congressman Joe Wilson on Wednesday announced that he has nearly finished drafting the Pakistan Democracy Act bill, which mandates a 30-day determination of sanctions on Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

In a post on X, Wilson shared images of the draft, which outlines that it is US policy to restore democracy in Pakistan.

"Grateful to be nearly finished drafting the PAKISTAN DEMOCRACY ACT," he said.

He added, "It sets down that it is US policy to restore democracy in Pakistan. It mandates a 30-day determination of sanctions on Asim Munir. Reviews all generals, government officials, and their families for sanctions."

"To authorize the imposition of sanctions with respect to certain foreign persons who have knowingly engaged in the wrongful detention and imprisonment of political opponents in Pakistan, and for other purposes," the draft reads.

Earlier this month, Wilson announced that he was drafting a bill that would aim to ban those in power in Pakistan for the "wrongful" imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a report by Dawn, Republican lawmaker Joe Wilson called for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan on the floor of the house.

Congressman Wilson raised the issue during a general debate.

"Pakistan has been a valued partner of the United States for 70 years, and our relationship is strongest when Pakistan embraces democratic principles and the rule of law," he told the House of Representatives as reported by Dawn.

He added, Pakistan has undermined democracy by jailing ex-premier Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President has announced plans to launch a protest movement after Ramadan and reaffirmed its commitment to forming a grand opposition alliance.

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Junaid Akbar Khan expressed these views while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail after being denied a scheduled meeting with the party's founding chairman, Imran Khan, as per a report in the Express Tribune.

Junaid emphasized that Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders would respond to their chairman's call regardless of government restrictions. He dismissed claims that party leaders were avoiding jail visits, asserting that they remained steadfast in their support. He also reiterated the party's commitment to forming a grand opposition alliance and organizing protests after Eid.

The PTI leaders communicated to media personnel that they did not rule out the possibility of a sit-in outside Adiala Jail if necessary, as per the report in The Express Tribune.

Earlier, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif asserted that the people would no longer allow anyone to hinder national progress. He stressed that Pakistan's progress will not be derailed by "groups unfamiliar with the principles of politics and democracy."

Raza commented that PTI leaders were deliberately prevented from meeting their party's founder, calling it a violation of constitutional rights. He claimed that some figures within the government were attempting to mislead the public by portraying opposition leaders in a negative light. He slammed the "government's tactics" and accused the incumbent regime of imposing an illegitimate administration. He refuted accusations that PTI was responsible for indecent political behaviour, stating that it was the ruling party's leaders who first engaged in unethical political attacks. (ANI)

