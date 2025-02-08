Washington, DC [US], February 8 (ANI): Two US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and John Moolenaar, who are members of the China panel, have put forward the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) and freedom of expression advocate Li Ying, also known as "Teacher Li" on social media, for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by the Radio Free Asia (RFA).

According to Radio Free Asia, they commended the nominees for their "steadfast dedication to justice, human rights, and safeguarding the Uyghur people from genocide and oppression."

Approximately 12 million predominantly muslim Uyghurs live in the Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China, where they endure severe repression by the Chinese government, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA) report. This includes arbitrary mass detentions, forced labour, family separations, religious persecution, and the suppression of Uyghur identity and culture.

"In the face of one of the most urgent human rights crises today, the Campaign for Uyghurs and Teacher Li continues to bring attention to these issues despite significant challenges. They persist in fighting injustice and giving a voice to those who are too often silenced," Krishnamoorthi stated, according to a Radio Free Asia report.

Moolenaar praised the CFU for its "relentless advocacy and courageous testimony" in ensuring the world cannot ignore the atrocities happening in East Turkistan, helping amplify the voices of victims and break through the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) silence.

He also highlighted Li Ying's significant role in free expression, noting her brave efforts to bypass China's Great Firewall and expose citizens' protests, despite the serious risks to her safety. Li's work has become a vital source of information and inspiration for those fighting against repression in China, Radio Free Asia reported.

Founded in 2017 by Rushan Abbas, the CFU advocates for Uyghur human rights and democratic freedoms, calling on the international community to address human rights violations in East Turkistan. (ANI)

