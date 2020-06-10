World News | US Consumer Prices Fall 0.1% in May, Third Straight Drop

World. (File Image)

Washington, Jun 10 (AP) US consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index fell 0.1 per cent last month after tumbling 0.8 per cent in April and 0.4 per cent in March.

Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce around from month to month, so-called core inflation fell 0.1 per cent, falling for the third consecutive month for the first time ever.

The pandemic and the quarantines meant to contain it pushed the US economy into recession. Weaker demand from customers pushes prices down. (AP)

