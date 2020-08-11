Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The United States is "deeply concerned" about the conduct of presidential elections in Belarus, said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday while alleging that the polls were not conducted in a "free and fair" manner.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the conduct of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, which was not free and fair. Severe restrictions on ballot access for candidates, prohibition of local independent observers at polling stations, intimidation tactics employed against opposition candidates, and the detentions of peaceful protesters and journalists marred the process," Pompeo said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Global Tally Surges Past 20 Million, According to Reuters Tally and Worldometers Tracker.

As per Sputnik, Belarus held its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.23 per cent of the vote. The results sparked mass protests in the country, resulting in the arrest of 3,000 people.

The Secretary of the State urged the Belarusian government to "respect rights of all Belarusians to participate in peaceful assembly and refrain from the use of force."

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

"We urge the Belarusian government to respect the rights of all Belarusians to participate in peaceful assembly, refrain from the use of force, and release those wrongfully detained," he said.

Condemning the ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, Pompeo said: "We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, as well as the use of internet shutdowns to hinder the ability of the Belarusian people to share information about the election and the demonstrations."

"As friends of Belarus, we support Belarusian independence and sovereignty, as well as the aspirations of the Belarusian people for a democratic, prosperous future," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)