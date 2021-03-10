Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday (local time) approved the Capitol Police's request to extend the presence of the National Guard through May 23.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a request by the US Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through May 23, 2021," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

He further said that about 2,300 National Guard personnel will be present in the capital, which is a reduction of nearly 50 percent of the current support force.

"During this extended period, the Defence officials will work with the US Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow," he added.

Last week, the IS Police had requested the National Guard troops to remain in place for another two months amid the threat of another possible attack at the Capitol.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Capitol Police requested a 60-day extension of the presence of National Guard troops, after reports of a new threat linked to a QAnon conspiracy.

The guard members were initially deployed to the building after the January 6 riot that led to the death of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. (ANI)

