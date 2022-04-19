Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be in Brussels this week to participate in a high-level meeting with EU partners to discuss global concerns including matters related to China, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday (local time).

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman travelled to Brussels. She'll be there from April 19 to April 22. She is going for the third high-level meeting of the US-EU dialogue on China," Price said in a press briefing.

The US-EU dialogue on China will take place on Thursday, Price said.

According to him, Sherman will then have consultations with European allies and partners on Friday on matters surrounding the Indo-Pacific region.

While in Brussels, Sherman will also continue close coordination with NATO and EU partners on the Ukraine conflict, he added, according to Sputnik.

Apart from that, Price said that the US will continue to carefully monitor the level of support China may show toward Russia with respect to Ukraine.

"We're going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the PRC (People's Republic of China) exhibits towards Russia," Price said during a press briefing.

State Department spokesman added that there will be strong consequences for China if it provides weapons or supplies to Russia for its operation in Ukraine or if it helps Moscow evade Western sanctions. (ANI)

