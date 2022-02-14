Moscow [Russia], February 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has not notified Russia in advance about its military operation against the leader of the Islamic State in Syria but Washington complied with all deconflicting procedures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Monday.

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden announced that the US eliminated IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria.

"They did not notify us about the strike, they just said that they will conduct an operation. They did not reveal the details. This is a standard deconflicting procedure," Syromolotov said.

The diplomat also said that so far there are no signals that Moscow-Washington's interaction on counter-terrorism may resume. (ANI/Sputnik)

