Washington [US], October 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for Bolivia and Panama while raising its alert for Mauritius amid a new surge of infections, the US State Department said in a Travel Advisory Update on Tuesday.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and lowered to a Level 3, Reconsider Travel: Panama, Bolivia," the State Department said. "The following Travel Advisory has been assessed and raised to a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel: Mauritius."

Also Read | Anti-France Rally in Bangladesh: Protesters Demand Boycott of French Goods After Emmanuel Macron’s Alleged Islamophobic Comments.

The State Department also lowered its alert for Bermuda to Level 2, which calls for exercising increased caution.

It also maintained last week's warning for Somalia at Level 4 or "Do Not Travel," while also keeping its alerts for Albania and Comoros at Level 3. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | India, US Can Cooperate on Defeating Wuhan-Originated Virus, Threats from Chinese Communist Party, Says Mike Pompeo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)