Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): The United States expects that China will ensure the safety of American athletes during the upcoming Winter Olympics despite Washington's diplomatic boycott, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday (local time).

"We expect the People's Republic of China (PRC) to ensure the safety and well-being of our athletes," Sputnik quoted Psaki as saying. "They [athletes] have our full support, we are 100 per cent behind them," Psaki added.

Last year in December, the United States announced it would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing Games due to alleged human rights violations by China.

Meanwhile, this move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries will still compete in the event, Sputnik reported.

Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics games from February 4-20. The Paralympics will take place from March 4-13. (ANI)

