New Jersey [US], November 4 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Newark said on Thursday that it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey, according to a tweet from the office.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call the police," the post said.

The FBI's Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," but wouldn't say anything about who made the threat or why, CNN reported.

In a second tweet, the agency said it was taking a "proactive measure" with that warning, while "investigative processes are carried out."

The president of a company that provides security for hundreds of Jewish houses of worship and schools in the New Jersey and New York area told CNN he sent out guidance to clients to ask for additional security from law enforcement.

Synagogues should contact local law enforcement and "request not just increased patrols but actual manpower during prayers and other activities," said Joshua Gleis, of Gleis Security Consulting, CNN reported.

Gleis also advised synagogues not to conduct outdoor activities until further notice and to pull down exterior shades.

He also advised Jewish schools in the area should take similar actions until more information is available, as "any credible threat to a Jewish synagogue can become one to a Jewish school or community center."

The NYPD also said Thursday its Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus were working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to "ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the tri-state area."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul clarified there was no related threat in New York but that officials were continuing to monitor the situation.

