Washington, DC [US], April 15 (ANI): A federal judge in Massachusetts temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump's administration from ending a Biden-era program that permitted parole and the right to work for more than half a million immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, The Hill reported.

US District Judge Indira Talwani on Monday ruled that migrants from the four nations can remain in the US and obtain authorization to legally work or apply for adjustment of status. This temporarily stops the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from removing their status as part of the federal government's effort to close the program in 10 days.

In a 41-page ruling, Talwani wrote, "If their parole status is allowed to lapse, Plaintiffs will be faced with two unfavorable options: continue following the law and leave the country on their own, or await removal proceedings. If Plaintiffs leave the country on their own, they will face dangers in their native countries, as set forth in their affidavits."

She wrote, "For some Plaintiffs, leaving will also cause family separation. Leaving may also mean Plaintiffs will have forfeited any opportunity to obtain a remedy based on their APA claims, as leaving may moot those claims," The Hill reported.

The ruling issued by Indira Talwani comes as a victory for migrants whose legal status was due to expire on April 24.

Karen Tumlin, the founder and director of Justice Action Center, an immigrant advocacy group, called the ruling a significant step towards justice for people who entered the US through this process and American sponsors who welcomed them to their homes and communities.

Tumlin said, "This ruling is a significant step toward justice for not only the hundreds of thousands of people who entered the US through this important process, but for the American sponsors who welcomed them to their homes and communities. With this decision, so many people throughout the country will be able to breathe a huge sigh of relief."

The program, known as CHNV, allowed migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua to arrive in the US and reside here for up to two years if they passed a health and background check and had a financial sponsor in the country. More than 50,000 migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua reached the US with the help of the parole program.

The effort to end the program began in March. Federal government officials have said that it provides protection to migrants in the short term without creating a plan to secure a "durable status" in the long run, The Hill reported.

Last week, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, ended protections from deportations for migrants from Cameroon and Afghanistan who were protected by Temporary Protected Status since 2022. (ANI)

