Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): A day after US President Donald Trump was spotted donning a face mask, First lady Melania Trump on Sunday posted a video of herself in a mask during a visit to The Mary Elizabeth House last week.

This is the first time the public has seen footage of the First Lady in a face-covering in several weeks.

"It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counselling and educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children. #BeBest," Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

The First Lady's tweet comes a day after Trump visited Walter Reed Hospital wearing a face mask. Notably, he had for months declined to wear a face mask in public.

Trump wore a dark coloured face mask during his visit to see wounded military members, The Hill reported.

Earlier at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies and other public events, Trump had been never seen wearing a protective face covering.

According to a report in the CNN, Trump's decision came after "quiet lobbying" campaign by some White House aides and political advisors.

Some of his advisors were some of whom were spooked by the sight of so many maskless Trump supporters at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month and concerned by the surge of coronavirus cases in the South.

The US is the worst affected country in the world from the coronavirus. On Sunday, the country reported over 61,000 cases, a third straight daily rise.

As of Sunday, over 3.2 million infections were recorded with more than 134,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. (ANI)

