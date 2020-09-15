Beirut, Sep 15 (AP) A helicopter for the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group made an emergency landing in northeast Syria on Tuesday morning, a U.S. military spokesman said. There were no injuries.

Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted that the incident was not the result of hostile activity.

The helicopter landed safely, emergency personnel responded and the crew was recovered, he said.

Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight IS militants.

The U.S. carries out patrols in the area and over the past months there has been friction with Russian troops and Syrian government forces. (AP)

