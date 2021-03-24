Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas recently spoke to Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, wherein they discussed the re-establishment of the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue, cybersecurity, emerging technology and violent extremism.

According to a statement, Mayorkas, during his talks on Monday, expressed his desire to further strengthen the partnership between the Indian government and the US Department of Homeland Security.

During their discussion, both sides highlighted the positive engagement that has already taken place during US President Joe Biden's administration, including with the Quad, which addressed concrete commitments to cooperate on COVID-19, climate actions, and cybersecurity.

Mayorkas and Sandhu also recognised the important contributions of students and entrepreneurs that have made both countries stronger. (ANI)

