Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Friday approved legislation to bolster domestic supply chains and scientific research to make the US more competitive with nations like China.

The US lawmakers passed the measure with a 222-210 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration, The Hill newspaper reported.

The US House of Representatives this week advanced this 3,000-page bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China. The legislation would attempt to surge production of American-made semiconductors, tackles supply chain vulnerabilities, and strengthen its economic and national security.

The legislation calls for assessments of China's relationships and influences around the world, including a six-month review of China's cooperation with Iran and Russia in an array of areas such as energy, banking, space and defence.

It also calls for a six-month review of China's influence in the Middle East and Africa in terms of military cooperation.

The America COMPETES Act would elevate US leadership in international forums and on global issues to counter China's efforts to undermine global rules.

The bill would mandate the creation of a USD 52 billion semiconductor chip fund to incentivize private-sector investments that help address supply chain disruptions and produce more semiconductors domestically.

The legislation would also authorize USD 45 billion to improve US supply chains and prevent shortages of critical goods by ensuring more critical goods are made in the country.

It also calls for an increase of US State Department personnel and resources devoted to the Indo-Pacific, as well as to regional and international organizations to boost multilateralism and global rules. The bill also includes sanctions on the Chinese government for its rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. (ANI)

