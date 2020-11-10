Washington, November 10: The US Department of State and the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday imposed sanctions on 19 individuals and entities for allegedly providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime's oil production network.

According to a press release, OFAC took action against Syrian military officials, members of the Syrian Parliament, Government of Syria entities, and Syrian and Lebanese persons attempting to revive Syria's deteriorating petroleum industry.

OFAC specifically added seven individuals and 10 entities to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, pursuant to Syria sanctions authorities. These sanctions focus on individuals and entities that provide support to the Bashar al-Assad (Assad) regime's oil production network.

This action is the Treasury Department's fifth round of Syria-related actions since the provisions of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 (Caesar Act) came into full effect. Today's action complements the international effort to compel the Assad regime to cease the war it is waging against its own people and reinforces the US government's continued effort to achieve a peaceful, political resolution of the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Concurrent with the Treasury Department's designations, the State Department took action today against two Syrian persons pursuant to Section 2 of Executive Order (EO) 13894,

"Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Syria', as per the Treasury Department's release. OFAC also designated Arfada Petroleum Private Joint Stock Company (Arfada) and Sallizar Shipping SAL (Sallizar), two companies based in Syria and Lebanon, respectively, that have entered into substantial contracts with the Government of Syria to develop the Syrian oil sector.

"The Treasury Department is determined to continue to apply economic pressure on the Assad regime and its supporters for the repression conducted by the regime," said Secretary Steven T Mnuchin.

Individuals and entities designated by OFAC include General Ghassan Jaoudat Ismail, Brigadier General Nasr Al-Ali, parliamentarians Nabil Toumeh Bin Mohammed (Toumeh) and Amer Taysir Khiti, and Military Construction Establishment (MCE) and the Productive Projects Administration.As per the release, all property and interests in property of these persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "Just over five years ago, on October 30, 2015, Bashar al Assad's forces, backed by Iran and Russia, killed over 70 Syrian civilians, and injured nearly 500 more in the Douma marketplace bombing. Today, the Assad regime continues its futile attempt to impose a military solution to the Syrian conflict."

Pompeo further stated that the Administration's sanctions targeting military commanders, members of parliament, Government of Syria entities, and financiers, highlight how deeply the Assad regime has corrupted Syria's institutions.

