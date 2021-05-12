Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday (local time) imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the group's ability to operate in the global financial system.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "Today, the United States is designating seven individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah ties to continue impeding the group's ability to operate in the global financial system... both Hezbollah and Al-Qard al-Hassan (AQAH) are already designated under the same authority."

"While AQAH purports to serve the Lebanese people, in practice it illicitly moves funds through shell accounts and facilitators, exposing Lebanese financial institutions to sanctions risk related to conducting business with a designated entity. Moreover, by hoarding cash that is desperately needed by the Lebanese economy, AQAH empowers Hezbollah to build its own support base and compromise the stability of the Lebanese state," he further said.

Blinken said that the threat that Hezbollah poses to the US, its allies and interests in the Middle East and globally, calls for countries around the world to take steps to restrict its activities and disrupt its facilitation networks. He applauded European countries and the ones in South and Central America that have taken action against the group over the years.

One of the seven individuals designated, Ibrahim Ali Daher, serves as the director of Hezbollah's Central Finance Unit, which oversees the group's overall budget and spending. The remaining designated individuals used the cover of personal accounts to evade sanctions targeting AQAH and transferred approximately USD 500 million on behalf of AQAH, according to the top US diplomat.

"These designations reinforce recent US action against Hezbollah financiers who have provided support or services to Hezbollah. The United States will continue to take action to disrupt Hezbollah's operations," he said. (ANI)

