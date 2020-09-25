Washington [US], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals and four entities in Iran, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's (Office of Foreign Assets Control) SDN (Special Designated Nationals) list," the department said in a statement.

The Treasury's target list included Iranian judges Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati and Mohammad Soltani, as well as Branch 1 of the Shiraz Revolutionary court, and the Adel Abad, Orumiyeh and Vakilabad Prisons.

Earlier in the day, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela said Washington would announce sanctions against Iranian officials and entities involved in the execution of 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari, who was accused of killing a security guard during the 2018 protests. (ANI/Sputnik)

