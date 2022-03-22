Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials for their involvement in the repression of ethnic and religious minority groups inside and outside the border of China.

The State Department said it is barring those Chinese officials from traveling to the United States due to their involvement in crackdowns on freedom of speech and religion in China and abroad.

The visa restrictions have been imposed on Chinese officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labour organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protestors in China and beyond, including within the US, a statement by the US State Department said.

Express the US' commitment to defending human rights around the world, the statement said that the US rejects efforts by PRC officials to harass, intimidate, surveil, and abduct members of ethnic and religious minority groups, including those who seek safety abroad, and US citizens, who speak out on behalf of these vulnerable populations.

It added that the US will continue to use all diplomatic and economic measures to promote accountability of such actions.

Further, the US called on the Chinese government to cease its acts of transnational repression, including attempting to silence Uyghur American activists and other Uyghur individuals serving the American people by denying exit permission to their family members in China.

It further asked the Chinese government to end its ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, repressive policies in Tibet, crackdown on fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, and human rights violations and abuses, including violations of religious freedom, elsewhere in the country.

"We will continue to work with the international community to promote accountability for PRC officials responsible for atrocities and human rights violations and abuses wherever they occur, including within China, the United States, and elsewhere around the world," said the statement. (ANI)

