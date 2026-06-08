World News | US Imposes Visa Restrictions on over 100 Nicaraguan Officials After Death of Brooklyn Rivera in Custody

Washington DC [US], June 8 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) announced new visa restrictions targeting more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and their family members following the death of indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera while in state custody.

In a post on X, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Nicaragua's leadership and said, "The Murillo-Ortega dictatorship is an enemy of humanity. The Trump Administration will not ignore their crimes and brutality, including the dictatorship's singular role in the death of political opposition leader Brooklyn Rivera. Today, @StateDept took steps to impose visa restrictions on over 100 Nicaraguan officials who continue to carry out Murillo and Ortega's malign agenda."

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https://x.com/secrubio/status/2063985650211107306

In an official press statement, Rubio further said, "The United States will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship's responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera. US-sanctioned Lumberto Campbell Hooker was directly involved in denying medical care to Brooklyn Rivera and prevented his family from burying his remains."

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He added, "Today, the Trump Administration took decisive steps to impose additional visa restrictions on more than 100 dictatorship officials and their family members. With this new set of restrictions, the U.S. government has now taken steps to impose visa restrictions on over 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their family members for their complicit role in Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega's dictatorship. The United States stands with the Nicaraguan people who, like Rivera, aspire to see a free Nicaragua."

According to the New York Times, Brooklyn Rivera, a prominent indigenous Miskito leader and former lawmaker, died on May 30 while in state custody in Nicaragua after being detained as part of a broader crackdown on political opposition and indigenous autonomy.

His death was announced by Nicaragua's health ministry only in the afternoon of May 31. The ministry said that despite "enormous and intense efforts", he died of a "bacteria generated" by Covid.

Family members and rights groups raised concerns over his treatment and the government's account. His daughter, Tininiska Rivera, said, "I express my profound grief and concern regarding the circumstances under which his death occurred."

She also said, "So the regime cannot now attempt to blame pre-existing conditions for the physical deterioration of a man who has remained in state custody for nearly three years."

She added that her father had been in "optimal health, walking and fully self-sufficient" when detained in September 2023.

The New York Times reported that the government, led by co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, had previously concealed Rivera's whereabouts and later released hospital images following international pressure.

A US State Department statement cited by the news report had said, "The dictatorship released a statement through its state-controlled media only now that Rivera is critically ill, attempting to conceal their singular role in his cruel treatment and current condition."

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, had earlier condemned Rivera's detention and called for his release.

According to the news report, President Daniel Ortega and co-president Rosario Murillo have been in power since 2007 and have overseen a sustained crackdown on political opposition since the 2018 anti-government protests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)