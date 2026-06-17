World News | US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Restores Name to US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

Hawaii [US], June 17 (ANI): The Department of War announced on Tuesday (local time) that the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM).

Originally established on January 1, 1947, by Former US President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands.

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Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honors the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific. From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships, the department announced.

USPACOM's vast area of responsibility--spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India--remains exactly the same. The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged.

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https://x.com/INDOPACOM/status/2067022506742169659?s=20

The Department of War is America's largest government agency. With our military tracing its roots back to pre-Revolutionary times, the department has grown and evolved with nation. Their mission is to provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure nation's security.

The Department of War has 11 combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war.

The US Pacific Command works with its partners to promote development, enhance security, deter aggression and provide humanitarian assistance.

The US Pacific Command Leadership is with Admiral Samuel Paparo. While the USINDOPACOM Inspector General assists and advises the Commander and serves as the eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the command as a fair and impartial fact finder in inspections and investigations, and by providing assistance to USPACOM personnel to enhance the Readiness, Warfighting, and Mission Capabilities of the command. (ANI)

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