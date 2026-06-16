World News | US-Iran Agreement Important for World Peace, Economy: French President Macron

Evian-les-Bains [France], June 16 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed the newly signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), describing it as a significant step toward resolving concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme and promoting stability in the global economy.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, Macron said the agreement represented an important breakthrough in efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia.

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"I think yesterday what was signed was a very important Agreement - Peace Deal with Iran. It is a very important one because, first, it will fix the nuclear issue. It is a very important matter for peace for the whole world," Macron said.

Calling the deal a milestone for international security, the French President added, "It is a very important step towards peace and for the global economy as well."

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Senior US administration officials said that US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have signed an MoU with Iran that lays out a framework for future engagement and sanctions relief linked to Tehran's cooperation on the nuclear program and regional security commitments.

Macron's remarks came as President Trump expressed optimism about the implementation of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes for global energy supplies.

"I am very happy to say the deal's all signed and the strait is already partially opened. They are doing a little hunt for a couple of mines they've already found. But essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened. We got along very well with Iran," Trump said during the bilateral meeting.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of the world's oil shipments, and disruptions in navigation through the waterway during recent hostilities in the region have raised concerns across global energy markets.

Earlier in the day, Trump said oil tankers and other commercial vessels had begun moving through the waterway following the completion of the Iran-US peace deal.

The diplomatic breakthrough follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran. Senior US administration officials said the agreement, signed by President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, establishes a framework for future engagement between Washington and Tehran.

According to US officials, the agreement links sanctions relief to Iran's cooperation on nuclear verification measures, commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and efforts to curb support for regional extremism and terrorism.

"The more that the Iranians are willing to work with us on their nuclear program, on verifying that they're not building a nuclear weapon, on not funding radicalism and terrorism in the region, the more that they're going to be welcomed into the world economy through a combination of sanctions relief and other economic measures," senior administration officials said.

Vice President JD Vance has also emphasised that sanctions relief would be performance-based and contingent on Iran taking concrete steps to reduce its stockpile of enriched material and permit robust international verification.

Trump has described the memorandum as a "very powerful document" and said its full text would be released publicly after the formal signing ceremony expected later this week.

The agreement has received support from Switzerland, which is coordinating with the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate a formal signing ceremony in Geneva. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)