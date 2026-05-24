World News | US, Iran Close to Extending Ceasefire by 60 Days: Report

Tehran [Iran], May 24 (ANI): Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said that a positive stride is being taken forward based on dignity in truce talks.

Moghadam hoped that the diplomatic efforts would lead to lasting peace in the region.

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"A few minutes ago, the Honorable Pakistani Minister of Interior, my dear brother H.E. Mohsin Naqvi, congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country after returning from Tehran.

With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other side is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape which is the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation, as well as the initiative and dedicated endeavours of the Pakistani mediator," he said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/IranAmbPak/status/2058259129945448602?s=20

As per a report by the Financial Times, the US and Iran are inching closer to sign a deal that would extend the ceasefire by 60 days.

The faustian deal will ensure that the Strait of Hormuz is re-opened gradually and a commitment is made to dilute or hand over Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

In return, the US would commit to ease the reins of its blockade of Iranian ports and agree to sanctions relief and unfreezing Tehran's assets held overseas.

Iran and Pakistan have submitted a revised proposal to the United States to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and a response is awaited from Washington by Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, citing its sources.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some progress made". "There is a chance that, whether it's later today, tomorrow, in a couple of days, we may have something to say," he told reporters while on a visit to India. "But this issue needs to be solved, as the president said, one way or another."

The mediators were in regular contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff while talking to the Iranian delegation, which was led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the parliamentary speaker, and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Financial Times stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)