World News | US-Iran Peace Talks on Track Reports CNN Even as War Clouds Hover over West Asia

Washington DC [US], June 11 (ANI): As war clouds continue to hover over West Asia, there appears to be a glimmer of hope for renewed peace efforts. CNN reported on Thursday that US-Iran talks are still on track after overnight negotiations. Citing a diplomatic source with knowledge of the situation, CNN reported that discussions continued despite an overnight exchange of strikes between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, fresh tensions are simmering in the region. Merchant vessels and oil tankers operating in the waters around the Strait of Hormuz continue to report attacks. The UK Maritime Organisation flagged one such attack in Omani waters on Thursday.

Also Read | MT Settebello Tanker Attack: 3 Missing Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead in US Military Strike Off Oman Coast.

According to the UKMTO, it had received a report of an incident 21NM northeast of Sohar in Oman. The UKMTO said, "Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported. Authorities continue to investigate. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

This follows the death of three Indian sailors in an attack on the MT Settebello, which had 24 Indian crew members on-board. Of these, 21 were rescued while three were initially reported missing.

Also Read | MT Jalveer Attacked: Commercial Vessel Comes Under Attack off Oman Coast, Third Ship With Indian Crew Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three Indian seafarers following the attack on the Palau-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, saying the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and is committed to all necessary assistance.

In a post shared on X, Sonowal described the incident as a "profound loss" for India's maritime community and confirmed that the seafarers, initially reported missing, have now been declared dead after recovery efforts.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," the post read.

He added that immediate steps have been initiated for the repatriation process. "I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," Sonowal added.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said restrictions on navigational rights and freedoms around the Strait of Hormuz are causing global instability and long-term economic shocks.

"The restrictions on navigational rights & freedoms in & around the Strait of Hormuz are causing hardship & instability across the world," he wrote on X.

"Even in the best-case scenario, these shocks will be felt for many months - with developing countries bearing the heaviest impacts. The world needs a complete ceasefire, with navigational rights & freedoms restored, in line with international law," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts with authorities in Oman.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on-board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA had said.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the region, the MEA added that repeated attacks on shipping were "deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region." (ANI)

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