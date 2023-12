Washington, Dec 6 (AP) The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Wednesday to require drug and alcohol testing for employees of aircraft-repair shops in other countries.

If the FAA proposal becomes final, foreign shops that perform certain safety-related work on planes would have to electronically transmit results of employee tests to the US Department of Transportation.

Also Read | Dog Attack in UK: Woman Mauled By Her Roommate’s Boyfriend’s XL Bully in Her Own Home in Hull.

The FAA said its proposal would affect nearly 1,000 repair shops in 65 countries.

Unions representing US aircraft mechanics have long pushed for more scrutiny of foreign shops, calling it a safety issue, but the FAA resisted. Drug-testing rules that date to the 1980s do not cover situations in which mandatory testing would violate the laws or policies of another country.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Abu Dhabi To Hold Discussions With His UAE Counterpart Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Wednesday, however, the agency said that raising the standards on foreign shops would be an important safety measure because few countries require drug and alcohol testing of aircraft-maintenance workers.

The FAA will publish its proposed rule in the Federal Register on Thursday and allow 60 days for anyone to submit comments. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)