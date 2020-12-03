Washington, Dec 3 (PTI) US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is set to be the next chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India, as he underlined that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be coming from India.

In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Americans on Wednesday, Meeks said it is important to continue to work with friends like India for a stronger relationship. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also attended the meeting.

Stating that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be coming from India, Meeks said that the United States needs to work with India with a special relationship. He did not elaborate on the vaccine part.

The 67-year-old Democratic lawmaker is slated to be elected on Thursday as the next Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee -- which has jurisdiction over bills and investigations related to the foreign affairs of the US.

Meeks said he looks forward to going to India again and recalled his earlier visit to the country last year with his elder daughter.

He also recognised the contributions of Indian-Americans to the country and the role they played in strengthening the bond between both the democracies.

Meeks said he was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's role in shaping a plural world from South Africa and the influence it had on him and his ideal, Martin Luther King.

Among others, the meeting was attended by US India Security Council president Ramesh Kapur, American Jewish Community representative Nissim Reuben and eminent Indian-American doctor Bharat Barai.

