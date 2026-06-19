World News | US Lawmakers Push for Genocide Review of China's Actions in Tibet

Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI) Growing concern over China's treatment of Tibetans has prompted renewed action in the United States Congress, as senior lawmakers seek an official determination on whether China's policies in Tibet amount to genocide or crimes against humanity, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, Congressman John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, has joined as a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Tibet Atrocities Determination Act. The legislation aims to require a formal assessment by the U.S. government of China's conduct in Tibet under international law. The bill was introduced by Republican Congressman Chris Smith and Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi.

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The proposed legislation directs the US Secretary of State to investigate whether Chinese authorities have committed acts that qualify as genocide or crimes against humanity against the Tibetan people. Speaking in support of the measure, Moolenaar said the United States should not ignore what he described as the Chinese Communist Party's repression of Tibetans seeking to preserve their freedom and religious beliefs.

He argued that the legislation represents an important step toward accountability for alleged abuses in Tibet. If enacted, the bill would require the State Department to submit a detailed report to Congress within one year, examining evidence of alleged human rights violations in Tibet.

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The proposed review would cover a wide range of accusations against Chinese authorities, including arbitrary killings, torture, mass detention, forced sterilisation, restrictions on religious practices, and the separation of Tibetan children from their families through state-run boarding school systems. Supporters of the legislation argue that these policies are part of a broader effort to weaken Tibet's unique cultural, linguistic, and religious identity, as highlighted by Phayul.

Lawmakers backing the bill contend that Beijing has intensified campaigns aimed at assimilating Tibetans into mainstream Han Chinese culture while tightening control over Tibetan Buddhism. The legislation also calls for policy recommendations, including sanctions and visa restrictions on officials found responsible for serious abuses, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

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