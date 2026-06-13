World News | 'US Military Has Brought Retribution...': Trump Says Leader of Venezuelan Gang Killed in American Strikes

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that at his command, the US Southern Command killed a Venezuela-based gang Tren De Aragua's leader, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Nino Guerrero, in coordination with their authorities.

In a post on Truth Social, he shared the details and said, "At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth."

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The action was taken in close coordination with Venezuelan authorities. Trump said, "Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else."

In a scathing attack on former President Joe Biden, Trump accused the past administration of opening the country's Southern Border to millions of "Illegal Criminals and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity."

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He recalled how, during his Campaign, Trump had pledged to expel them from the US and bring justice to families whose members had been killed--"including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls. With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones".

He highlighted how early in his Administration, he delivered on the promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, "deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive."

"Under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

CBS reported, citing federal prosecutors, that Flores was also known as "The Unspeakable" or "The Big Eyebrow," and for more than a decade, helped Tren de Aragua to grow from a Venezuelan prison gang to a transnational organisation with a presence throughout the Americas, including in the United States.

The State Department offered up to $5 million for information leading to his capture. CBS further mentioned that the indictment accused him of leading a criminal enterprise that trafficked drugs and people, extorted local populations and committed acts of violence.

In a post on X, Venezuela's Ministry of Information said that the operation was carried out in the framework of a combined operation between security agencies of Venezuela and the United States, with the support of specialized technology and was carried out through mechanisms of cooperation and exchange of intelligence information between the authorities of both countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)