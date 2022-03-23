Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that the US is closely monitoring China over possible weapon supply to Russia.

He also added that the US administration has not seen China provide military equipment to Russia since President Joe Biden spoke with China's President Xi Jinping last Friday.

"I can't make predictions going forward. What I can tell you is we have not seen since those meetings or since the President's conversation with Xi, the provision of military equipment by China to Russia, but of course, this is something we are monitoring closely," Sullivan told reporters, reported CNN News.

This comes in the backdrop of talks held between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. During the talks Biden sought to dissuade Xi from assisting Russia, warning his Chinese counterpart during a 110-minute long video call of the "implications and consequences" for Beijing if it were to provide material support to Moscow.

Sullivan asserted, "We will continue to monitor it. And the President made clear to President Xi the implications and consequences of any such provision of equipment and they very well understand."

With the Russia-Ukraine war in its fourth week, a new debate whether China is providing military support to Russia or not, has begun with Moscow and Beijing both denying the allegations.

Two US officials told CNN last week that Russia has requested military support and economic assistance support from China. Furthermore, According to a US diplomatic cable to allies, China has conveyed some openness to offering help to Russia, reported CNN News.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy. (ANI)

