Washington [US] December 1, (ANI): As Taliban rulers are trying hard for international recognition of their reinstated Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden must act that the group does not get credentialing at the UN, US media report said.

The Taliban never had the capacity to govern effectively, but they now seek to transform their incompetence into profit by cashing in on the suffering they cause. The problem is that Taliban factions squabble over the aid they receive, according to the Washington Examiner.

Even, though there is no evidence the funds reach people in need, the Taliban hope to turn the trickle of money into a deluge by having the United Nations recognize them as Afghanistan's government for its struggling economy.

If Biden and Blinken truly care about the Afghan people, counterterrorism, and U.S. security, it is time for them to undertake a fundamental reset on Afghan policy, according to the Washington Examiner.

However, rejecting Taliban credentialing at the U.N., refusing to distribute aid through the group, and offering diplomatic and other support to the National Resistance Front will allow Joe Biden to visit the Afghanistan policy, according to Washington Examiner.

Earlier, the U.N. decision about whom to credential rests within United Nations' special committee rather than the Security Council and therefore the Taliban began lobbying for Afghanistan's U.N. seat.

In September 2021, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US is in no rush to recognize the Taliban and will judge them "by their actions."

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become an attractive destination for many terrorists. Recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government and giving them a seat and a platform in the U.N. will certainly be another morale boost for terrorist organizations in Central and South Asia and the rest of the world to follow the Taliban's path to power (ANI)

