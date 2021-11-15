Taipei [Taiwan], November 15 (ANI): Emphasising that the US and Taiwan relations have improved greatly over the past few years, Washington-based think tank 2049 Project Institute's Senior Director Ian Easton stressed that observers are still concerned America is doing "too little too late", a media report said.

Observers believe that the US should have normalized diplomatic relations with Taiwan after it democratized, but Washington never did so because of bureaucratic red tape, Easton said at a Thanksgiving luncheon organized by the Greater Washington Chapter of the Taiwanese Association of America.

He also emphasized that the US should do more to deter a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Underlining that Washington has a commitment to defend Taipei if Beijing attacks, Easton revealed that most experts are worried about the situation in the Taiwan Strait and are concerned that the current level of US deterrence is ineffective and will not be able to stop China from invading Taiwan, reported Taiwan News citing CNA.

Easton also highlighted that observers are worried if Beijing really attempts to seize Taiwan, Washington may lose in a conflict with Beijing.

Whether as a "new cold war" or just a facet of US-China competition, Washington must do something, Taiwan News quoted Easton as saying.

The think-tank director laid emphasis upon the changes which are currently taking place and stated that Washington is moving in the right direction but it is not quick enough. (ANI)

