World News | US Navy Coordinates Rescue of 14 Indian Nationals from Sinking Dhow off Oman Coast

Muscat [Oman] June 14 (ANI): A major rescue operation has been launched off the coast of Oman after a dhow carrying 14 Indian nationals began sinking on Sunday, sources said.

The distress situation unfolded approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of June 14.

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Upon receiving information that the vessel was in danger, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, according to sources.

In a swift rescue manoeuvre, a US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded to the crisis by dropping a life raft near the vessel and monitoring the evacuation of those onboard.

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The US Navy also coordinated surface assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship.

Following these measures, the crew members embarked onto the life raft after the dhow reportedly started sinking.

Sources stated that the exact cause behind the sudden sinking of the dhow was not immediately known.

Confirming the ongoing developments on the ground, the Embassy of India in Muscat stated on Sunday, "The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident."

The incident occurred in a maritime corridor that has gained heightened strategic importance lately due to escalating friction surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the world's most vital naval chokepoints.

The successful emergency rescue comes at a juncture when commercial shipping lanes and international maritime operations near Oman and the broader Strait of Hormuz continue to encounter persistent disruptions linked to the wider conflict in the Middle East. (ANI)

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