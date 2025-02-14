New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Former Ambassador of India the US and BJP leader said on Friday that the US has agreed to sell sophisticated defence equipment to India.

Sandhu said that a new 10-year framework for US-India major defence partnership in the 21st century will be signed later this year, which is even more important aspect of the defence partnership between both the countries.

"So, you know, defence was one of the areas which Prime Minister Modi had also mentioned, and it was certainly discussed. And on F-35, I think the foreign secretary already has stated something. There's a process in India. But I think what is significant in the defence part of this is one that a new 10-year framework for US-India major defence partnership in the 21st century will be signed later this year," he said while answeing a query on US planning to sell F-35 stealth aircraft to India.

Sandhu said that these equipment are important for India as they are innovative and out of the box.

"And there is a specific requirement that this will need to be much more innovative and out of the box. And here, as we have pointed out, that top of the line equipment is being offered. And that's important because India does have defence requirements, but we also require the top of the line equipment and you know the reason for that. So that has also there are specific examples which have been put in the joint statement," he said.

Sandhu added that the US is ready to review the ITAR, which was a barrier to US equipment coming to India.

"And finally, there's also the talk of review of ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations). You know, some of the defensive equipment could not come to India because of that limitation. So the American government has committed to actually reviewing that. And finally, you know, the fifth generation fighters and undersea systems as part of the new initiative also is again going to be offered to India. So these are all significant aspects of the defense nation," he said.

Sandhu also said that PM Modi's friendship with Trump has evolved over the years, and the myriad of topics in the joint statement highlights that.

"PM Modi's friendship with Trump dates back to the latter's first term. The areas covered in the joint statement highlights how the relationship between the leaders and the countries have evolved," he said.

In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will be increasing its military sales to India by billions of dollars and his administration is paving the way to provide India with F35 Stealth fighters.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters," Trump said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, took part in the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The fighter jet integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities. (ANI)

