Illinois [US], June 18 (ANI): One person was killed and 20 others injured in a shooting overnight at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, CNN reported citing police.

Some of the injured were taken to hospitals by ambulance and others walked in, DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson said on Sunday. Swanson said the motive behind the shooting is unclear and it is still an active investigation, CNN reported.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in KSA, Eid Ul Azha to Fall on June 28.

10 patients were taken to four hospitals with injuries, ranging from graze wounds to more serious gunshot wounds. Two injured people were in critical condition, according to Joe Ostrander, battalion chief of the Tri-State Fire Protection District said, CNN reported.

At least 12 ambulances were deployed at the scene. According to the witnesses, the shooting happened at around 12.30 am (local time) in a parking lot in Willowbrook, which is about 21 miles west of Chicago, as per the CNN report.

Also Read | Nepal Floods: Two Killed, 26 Missing As Heavy Rains and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himalayan Nation.

Earlier, on Saturday (local time), eight people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting in Los Angeles County, authorities said on Saturday. Two were in critical condition, CNN reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded early Saturday to a report of multiple gunshot victims at a residence in Carson, about 17 miles south of Los Angeles. The shooting happened outside of a home in a cul-de-sac where between 20 to 30 people were believed to have been gathered, deputies said at a news conference.

According to Chief Myron Johnson of the Sheriff's Department Countywide Services Division, the victims' ages ranged from 16 to 24. "(They) were discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, including injuries to their heads, back and upper and lower body area," Johnson said, as per CNN.

Deputies found that five victims were shot and were told by a witness that two other victims were taken to a hospital before authorities arrived, according to Johnson, CNN reported. Shortly after responding to the initial call, deputies learned that a vehicle had crashed a quarter of a mile away from the site of the mass shooting.

Johnson said, "When deputies arrived, they found that a male Hispanic (who is) 16-years-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body."

He said one of the six non-critical victims has been released from the hospital and all victims are expected to survive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)