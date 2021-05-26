Minnesota [US], May 26 (ANI): One person has sustained injuries after a shooting broke out in Minneapolis city, in the US state of Minnesota, near the place where African American man George Floyd died last year.

According to Fox News, at least two salvos of gunshots were heard on Tuesday in the morning at the intersection where Floyd took his final breaths, briefly sending people there ducking for cover.

"Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed," a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department told Fox.

Soon after, one person went to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Floyd, a 46-year-old man, died on May 25, 2020, after a police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes despite pleas that he could not breathe. A video captured the incident, which sparked a wave of protests across the country. (ANI)

