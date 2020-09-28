New York [US], September 28 (ANI): The United States has informed the Iraqi government that it is planning a full withdrawal from Baghdad unless Iraq reins in attacks on personnel linked to the American presence there, The Washington Post reported.

The announcement has sent a shock wave among Iraqi officials.

"We hope the American administration will reconsider it," Ahmed Mulla Talal, a spokesman for Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, was quoted as saying.

"There are outlaw groups that try to shake this relationship, and closing the embassy would send a negative message to them," Talal added.

Citing an official who is familiar with the matter, The Washington Post further reported that US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has notified Mustafa al-Kadhimi of the decision.

Meanwhile, two western officials in Baghdad have reported that their country's diplomatic missions had been informed of the decision.

However, there are no confirmed reports of whether the White House has signed off on the decision. (ANI)

