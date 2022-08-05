Bloomington (Minnesota), Aug 5 (AP) Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of American in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesperson Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down on Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall's large interior atrium area. (AP)

