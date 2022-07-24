Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden who is suffering from COVID 19 is likely infected by highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5.

"Our preliminary sequencing results have returned. The President's causative agent is most likely the BA5 variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80 per cent of infections in the United States at this time," said President Biden's physician Dr Kevin O'Connor in a memo.

However, Biden is recovering from COVID-19 and is improving following antiviral treatment, according to a letter from the White House physician on Saturday.

"President Biden completed his second full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," added the memo.

A new study found that BA.5 is four times as resistant to vaccines as previous strains. The president is fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in March.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned. His symptoms will continue to be treated supportively with oral hydration, acetaminophen (TYLENOL), and the albuterol inhaler that he uses as needed for cough (2-3 times a day). He is experiencing no shortness of breath at all. He will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner," added Dr Kevin O'Connor.

Meanwhile, Biden is responding to therapy as expected. The BA5 variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

"We will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen," said President's physician.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday, had his virus sample sent for sequencing to determine what variant he had.

Biden is isolated at the White House and will return to work in person only after he tests negative. During this time, he will continue to carry out all his duties fully from his residence.

Biden's last previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday when he had a negative test result, the White House said. (ANI)

