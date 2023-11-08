Washington DC [US], November 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will host Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for a bilateral meeting at the White House on November 13, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a statement.

During the visit, Biden will reaffirm the US commitment to deepen the nearly 75-year-long partnership with Indonesia. The two leaders will coordinate on efforts to reinforce ASEAN centrality and uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In the statement, Karine Jean-Pierre said, "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host President Joko Widodo of Indonesia for a bilateral meeting at the White House on November 13, 2023. During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to deepening our nearly 75-year-long partnership between the world's second-and third-largest democracies."

"The leaders will explore opportunities to enhance cooperation on the clean energy transition, advance economic prosperity, bolster regional peace and stability, and reinforce our people-to-people ties," she added.

Earlier in September, Biden and Widodo met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Biden congratulated Widodo on his exceptional leadership of ASEAN in 2023 and of the G20 in 2022.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Widodo to Washington for a bilateral meeting at the White House this November, and also looks forward to welcoming President Widodo to San Francisco for APEC Economic Leaders' Week," it added. (ANI)

