World News | US President Donald Trump Lands in Geneva on Way to France for G7 Summit

Geneva [Switzerland], June 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump reached Geneva enroute Évian-les-Bains, France, to attend this year's G7 summit, with the recently announced peace deal with Iran likely to be at the forefront of discussions.

Trump flew overnight from Washington, departing in the wee hours. Trump will hold a one-on-one meeting with the G7 host and French President Emmanuel Macron.

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Others accompanying the President on Air Force One include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Ambassadors Jamieson Greer and Monica Crowley, White House Chief and Deputy Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Beau Harrison, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, US Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett, Director of the Secretary's Policy Planning Staff Michael A. Needham.

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf, White House Director of Speechwriting Ross Worthington and Director of White House Oval Office Operations Walt Nauta are also aboard the plane.

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According to CNN, Trump had wanted a framework struck before greeting European leaders at the summit, beginning today.

Notably, the President left the G7 meeting 2025, held in Canada a day earlier due to the rapidly intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

The White House said at the time he would return to the United States "because of what's going on in the Middle East."

"I think Iran basically is at the negotiating table where they want to make a deal, and as soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something," Trump told reporters after meeting with leaders in the resort town of Kananaskis.

Trump had also warned on Truth Social that "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" without saying why.

A few days later, Trump ordered US warplanes to drop massive bombs on three nuclear sites inside Iran.

The 52nd G7 Summit kicks off on Monday in the French spa town of Evian, bringing together world leaders to address pressing economic imbalances, geopolitical tensions, and global governance. France is hosting the high-profile three-day event, which runs from June 15 to 17.

In a video address posted on X on the eve of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron set the tone for the high-level talks. He announced, "Arrived in Évian for the G7."With the summit kicking off today, the French President outlined an extensive and critical agenda ranging from regional crises to global trade imbalances and cybersecurity.

Macron detailed the core participants of the summit, stating, "We will welcome here in Evian the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the European Commission, and the President of the European Council. Together, we'll try to move forward on the major topics."The core G7 members participating in the high-level talks are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

To foster broader international co-operation, the French President further emphasised France's initiative to bring in key global partners to foster deeper co-operation among nations. He noted, "We will also associate with this work some international institutions and some countries with which we wanted a very special convergence: South Korea, India, Kenya, Brazil."

To achieve this, the host nation has invited Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates as 'outreach partner countries'.

This high-level engagement marks the 13th time that India will participate in the G7 summit as a 'partner country', underscoring New Delhi's growing influence on the world stage. The international event will also mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the elite gathering.

The primary focus of these discussions targets key systemic areas, beginning with macroeconomic governance and international financial architecture. Additionally, the leaders are exploring collaborative frameworks to strengthen global health and energy security.

The summit will also delve deeply into Middle Eastern geopolitics, particularly focusing on a major nuclear agreement with Iran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)