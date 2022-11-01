Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse in which at least 134 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 injured.

The US President further added that in this difficult hour, Washington will continue to stand with India and support the people affected due to tragedy as he expressed his solidarity with the victims of the cable bridge collapse.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse in India and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short."

"In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," he tweeted.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap had increased to 134 on Monday. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condoled the loss of lives in the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, and extended his deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our hearts are with the people of India, and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The United States stands with our Indian partners during this difficult time," Blinken tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister too expressed grief on the tragic Morbi incident that took place in Gujarat due to the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchu river on Sunday evening.

In a tweet, Trudeau said, "My heart goes out to the people of India today, as recovery efforts continue following yesterday's tragic bridge collapse. We're wishing a full recovery to the injured, and we're keeping the loved ones of the victims in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also sent her condolences to India and expressed solidarity with bereaved families.

"Australia sends our thoughts to the loved ones of those killed, and to the people of India, following the bridge collapse in Gujarat. Our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed condolences to India over the 134 lives lost in Gujarat's Morbi district due to the collapse of a suspension bridge.

"I am devastated with the tragedy in Gujarat. On behalf of the government of Poland. I am sending my deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi. We mourn all the victims and suffer together with their families and all the people of India," Morawiecki tweeted.

Responding to a question about the Morbi incident during his regular conference, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that they mourn the loss of lives.

"We have taken note of what happened. We mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who were injured in the accident," Zhao said during the conference.

Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also condoled the loss of lives after a cable bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Kishida said in a message of condolence.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police also informed that the management person/ agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness.

As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

"The cable bridge on the river was kept open without proper repair and maintenance and carelessness of the management and due to technical issues, the bridge collapsed at around 18:30 hours. Hence FIR has been registered under Sections 304, 308, and 114 of the Indian penal code against the Maintenance and Management person/agency," police inspector Dekavadiya said.

Teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade conducted a search operation throughout the night to rescue people who had fallen into the Macchu river after the bridge collapsed, as per officials. (ANI)

