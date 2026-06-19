World News | US Pro-Israel Lobby AIPAC Says Final Iran Deal Must Reflect Trump's Stated Objectives

Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Thursday (local time) raised questions over the US-Iran deal, saying that any final agreement must align with US President Donald Trump's stated objectives in the conflict with Iran.

The AIPAC stated that a final deal must permanently and verifiably end the regime's nuclear program.

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In a statement posted on X, it said, "As negotiations commence on a final nuclear agreement, Congress must receive complete information on the deal and play a critical role in ensuring a final deal meets President Trump's stated objectives for the war: 'Obliterate Iran's ballistic missile arsenal and production capability, annihilate its navy, sever its support for terrorist proxies, and ensure the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism never acquires a nuclear weapon.'"

https://x.com/AIPAC/status/2067676262424834425?s=20

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It added that the deal must address Iran's missile and drone program.

"A final deal must permanently and verifiably end the regime's nuclear program--including the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and the dismantlement of all enrichment sites. The final deal should also address Iran's illicit ballistic missile and drone program and end the regime's financing of terror groups that wreak havoc around the world," the statement said.

The statement said that the MoU provides for sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and vague Iranian commitments on its nuclear program.

It said, "For 47 years, the Iranian regime has been at war against America and its own people. At President Trump's strong direction, America, working together with Israel, has decimated Iran's leadership, nuclear program, and military assets, and created the opportunity for a diplomatic agreement. The initial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that has been reached with Iran raises significant questions. The MOU provides for sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and vague Iranian commitments on its nuclear program."

According to a report by the New York Times, Israeli officials were flabbergasted by President Trump's decision to sign the peace MoU with Iran. (ANI)

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