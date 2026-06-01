World News | US Pushes New Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Initiative Amid Ongoing Tensions: Axios

Washington DC [US], June 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held discussions over the past 48 hours with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to advance a new ceasefire initiative, according to a senior US official cited by Axios.

The proposal is part of ongoing negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, with another round of diplomatic talks between representatives of both countries scheduled to take place in Washington later this week, Axios reported.

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According to the senior US official, the United States has proposed a phased approach under which Hezbollah would immediately halt all attacks on Israel. In return, Israel would refrain from further escalation in Beirut,

The official, according to Axios, said this arrangement "would create space for a gradual de-escalation of tensions and an effective cessation of hostilities."

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Axios reported that President Aoun sought to advance the proposal and secure support among Lebanese political leaders. However, the senior US official described the response from Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as " evasive and disappointing".

According to the official, Berri maintained that he could secure Hezbollah's commitment to a ceasefire, but argued that Israel should stop firing first, despite Hezbollah having initiated the current round of fighting.

The senior US official was also critical of Hezbollah's position, stating, "Hezbollah is following Tehran's lead. It has no interest in the well-being of the Lebanese people."

The official further claimed that Iran is seeking to prolong the conflict in Lebanon to later take credit for "saving the situation."

Emphasising Washington's position, the senior US official told Axios, "The US does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organization. The fastest way to halt escalation and protect civilians on both sides is for Hezbollah to immediately cease fire."

Meanwhile, in a strongly worded diplomatic intervention, UK Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper has demanded an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, while simultaneously pressing for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating violence in the region through a social media communication published on X, Cooper highlighted the devastating humanitarian toll of the conflict.

"Israel's military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end," she said.

Concurrently, Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit has denounced Israel's "brutal aggression" in Lebanon, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities.

In a statement released on X, Aboul Gheit noted that Israeli forces had advanced into Lebanese territory, flattened southern villages and historical landmarks, and focused strikes on civilian populations, triggering mass displacement. He added that these military actions constitute a direct violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and international law.

Germany has also sounded a strong note of alarm over Israel's broadening ground offensive in southern Lebanon, warning that a wider military offensive threatens to push the highly volatile region into a deeper crisis.

In a report carrying the statement, Al Jazeera noted that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cautioned that the current trajectory of the conflict would trigger severe humanitarian fallout. "The Israeli army's advance further into southern Lebanon is cause for serious concern," the statement noted, adding that "any further escalation will exacerbate the already tense situation and trigger new waves of displacement within Lebanon." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)