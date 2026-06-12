World News | US Raises Alarm over China's Escalating Pressure on Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], June 12 (ANI): A US official has urged China to halt its pressure campaign against Taiwan, while security experts warn that Beijing is increasingly relying on "grey zone" tactics as an alternative to direct military conflict, according to Taipei Times.

The Taipei Times reported that these comments came after Taiwan's Coast Guard expelled five Chinese vessels from restricted waters near the island.

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The Chinese patrols were reportedly linked to Beijing's objections over ongoing maritime boundary discussions between Japan and the Philippines in waters east of Taiwan.

A spokesperson for the US Department of State told Taiwan's Central News Agency, as cited by Taipei Times, that Washington supports efforts by its allies Japan and the Philippines to peacefully resolve maritime disputes.

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The spokesperson also called on Beijing to stop using military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected government, Taipei Times noted.

Meanwhile, the Taipei Times quoted Craig Singleton, a researcher at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies and former diplomat, as saying that China increasingly employs grey zone operations as a substitute for outright war.

According to the report, Singleton argued that Beijing often uses ambiguous terms such as "administrative law enforcement actions" to describe activities that would otherwise carry significant implications under international law.

As reported by a Taiwan-based media outlet, Singleton said such terminology helps obscure the nature of China's actions while undermining regional stability and increasing pressure on Taiwan. He also urged Washington to take stronger measures to counter Chinese incursions into Taiwan's restricted waters.

The report further said that China's grey zone campaign has expanded beyond maritime activities to include airspace intrusions, cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and disinformation efforts designed to weaken Taiwan's societal resilience.

According to the report, analysts believe these operations are intended to erode public confidence and could remain a key component of Beijing's strategy through Taiwan's 2028 presidential election. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)