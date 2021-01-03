Maryland [US], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has reported 299,087 COVID-19 new cases in the past 24 hours, which is a single-day record since the beginning of the pandemic, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

The US coronavirus case tally now stands at 20,430,797, while the COVID-19 death toll is at 350,214.

The nationwide vaccination campaign started on December 14. The United States has so far authorized the use of two vaccines: one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies, another one by Moderna. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)