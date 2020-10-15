Washington DC [US], October 15 (ANI): The United States remains concerned with the People's Republic of China's repression of the Tibetan community and severe restrictions on Tibetans' religious freedom and cultural traditions within China, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

Pompeo issued the statement after announcing the Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, according to a State Department press release.

"The United States remains concerned with the PRC's repression of the Tibetan community, including the lack of meaningful autonomy, the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibetan areas, and severe restrictions on Tibetans' religious freedom and cultural traditions within China," Pompeo said.

"Consistent with the Tibetan Policy Act, Special Coordinator Destro will lead U.S. efforts to promote dialogue between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected," he added.

Pompeo said that Destro will support U.S. efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and to promote sustainable economic development and environmental conservation in Tibetan communities on the plateau. (ANI)

